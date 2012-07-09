QPR complete signing of Man Utd midfielder Park Ji-sung

Queens Park Rangers have completed the signing of midfielder Park Ji-sung from Manchester United.

The agreement, which could potentially be worth £5m, will cost QPR an initial transfer fee of £2m for the 31-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal.

The South Korea international has made 133 Premier League appearances for United since joining the club from PSV Eindhoven in 2005, scoring 19 goals.

"Ji is someone I've admired for many years," QPR manager Mark Hughes said.

He never let us down on the big occasions. Unfortunately, I just couldn't give him the number of games he wanted Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United manager

"He's got great energy and technical ability and will bring so much to the team.

"I can't wait to start working with him because every report we've had about him as a footballer and a person, he's top of the pile, very motivated and still feels he has success ahead of him.

"It's a significant signing for us as a club and it's going to really help where I want to take the team and where the clubs wants to go as a whole."

Park won four Premier League titles and the Champions League while at United.

After beginning his professional career with Japanese side Kyoto Purple Sanga, Park impressed during his nation's run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2002, when they were co-hosts.

Such performances saw him follow national team coach Guus Hiddink to PSV Eindhoven, where he played for three years before making a £4m move to Old Trafford, becoming a reliable wide option for boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

But Park only made 10 Premier League starts last season and Ferguson told the club's official website: "He's been a fantastic servant to the club over the past seven years.

"He is the ultimate professional and such a nice lad and he never let us down on the big occasions.

"Unfortunately, I just couldn't give him the number of games he wanted."