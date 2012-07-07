Saturday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers will next week begin the process of making shares in the club available to supporters.

Full story: Daily Record

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is angry with midfielder Ki Sung Yeung for speaking about his future while on international duty with South Korea. (Daily Record)

But Lennon may be forced to sell one of his first-team players to make up for a shortfall in income caused by Rangers' absence from the Scottish Premier League. (Various)

Kilmarnock manager Kenny Shiels is considering not speaking to the media after receiving a touchline ban for commenting on a referee's performance. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

The front and back pages of Scotland's newspapers are dominated by Andy Murray after he became the first British man in 74 years to reach a Wimbledon singles final with "Captain Murrvel", "Murray on the shoulders of giants" and "Murray's date with destiny" among some of the headlines.