Crewe Alexandra sign Mathias Pogba from Wrexham

Crewe Alexandra have signed striker Mathias Pogba from Wrexham on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old was out of contract at the Racecourse Ground but the Blue Square Bet Premier side are eligible for compensation due to his age.

Pogba made his debut against Fleetwood in 2010 and played 66 league games for the Welsh club, scoring 15 times.

He was offered a new deal to remain in Wales but opted to play football at a higher level.

The deal includes an option of a third year and means Pogba becomes Steve Davis's third signing of the summer.

Pogba told Alex's official website: "I have spent time in the Conference and now I feel I am ready to make the step up.

"Having the chance to play in League One was a big factor for me. I really enjoyed my time at Wrexham and they gave me a chance but I want to test myself at a higher level."