Sunday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The proposed Scottish Professional Football League would give top-fight clubs preferential shares with greater voting rights compared to those in the lower three divisions - and have two operational boards, one for the top two divisions and one for the bottom two.

Full story: Scotland on Sunday

Dumbarton look poised to vote in favour of admitting the new Rangers to Division One after consulting with their fans, the promoted club going against the grain of other clubs in the division.

Full story: The Sun

Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill is poised to make a move for Wolves striker Steven Fletcher following Asamoah Gyan's permanent move to United Arab Emirates club Al-Ain.

Full story: Sunday Mirror

Aberdeen manager Craig Brown expects midfielder Fraser Fyvie to be sold before the start of the season, with Fulham poised to renew their interest in the 19-year-old.

Full story: Sunday Mail

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says Victor Wanyama will not be allowed to leave the club despite the midfielder and his agent talking up interest from Liverpool, QPR and Stoke City while he was on international duty with Kenya.

Full story: Sunday Mail

Huddersfield Town manager Simon Grayson is lining up a bid for Scotland striker Ross McCormack, who has rejected a contract extension at Leeds United, and defender Darren O'Dea, who has been released by Celtic.

Full story: Sunday Mail

Kris Boyd will find out today if he is named in the Major League All-Star side to face Chelsea in a friendly after the former Rangers and Scotland striker was named on the shortlist.

Full story: The Sun

OTHER GOSSIP

Tickets for Andy Murray's Wimbledon singles final against Roger Federer are changing hands at upwards of £5,000 as the Scot aims to win his first Grand Slam title.

Full story: The Observer

Cricket Scotland officials have launched a search for an alternative venue for this week's two World Cricket League fixtures against Canada after the Grange in Edinburgh was left under five feet of water when the Water of Leith burst its banks.

Full story: Sunday Herald

The Scottish Open has been boosted by the late entry of triple Masters champion Phil Mickelson.

Full story: Scotland on Sunday

Paul di Resta believes he can improve on his tenth place on the grid when the British Grand Prix gets underway at Silverstone today.

Full story: The Sun