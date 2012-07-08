Didier Deschamps appointed new France manager

Didier Deschamps

France have named former World Cup-winning captain Didier Deschamps as their new manager.

Deschamps, 43, left his position at Marseille last week and replaces Laurent Blanc who resigned after France's loss to Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012.

The former Chelsea midfielder won the World Cup and Euro 2000 as a player.

Deschamps at Chelsea Signs from Juventus in the summer of 1999

Scores once, against Hertha Berlin in the Champions League

Wins the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa

Leaves at the end of the 1999-2000 season to join Valencia

Deschamps' first game in charge is set to be against South American champions Uruguay in Le Havre on 15 August.

He may be without four players for that game after the French Football Federation (FFF) took disciplinary action following a series of misdemeanours at Euro 2012.

Samir Nasri insulted a reporter while Jeremy Menez did the same with captain Hugo Lloris.

Hatem Ben Arfa rowed with Laurent Blanc and Yann M'Vila did not shake the coach's hand when substituted.

France begin their qualifying campaign for the 2014 World Cup with an away match against Finland on 9 September before they host Belarus four days later.

Also in Group I are defending champions Spain and Georgia.