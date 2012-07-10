Tuesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers legend Paul Gascoigne has offered to play for the Ibrox club next season if manager Ally McCoist calls on him.

Morton chairman Douglas Rae has sent a letter to each SFL club criticising SFA chief executive Stewart Regan and his SPL counterpart Neil Doncaster.

Former Dundee director Giovanni Di Stefano plans on buying the 'old' Rangers and moving them to England. (The Sun)

Rangers defender Carlos Bocanegra could quit Ibrox for a return to America and has claimed that Celtic will have the SPL title wn by December. (Various)

Rangers contract rebel Kyle Lafferty has been caught up in a Fifa registration storm after appearing for new club Sion in a friendly without international clearance. (The Sun)

Portsmouth are weighing up a move for ex-Rangers midfieldfer Rhys McCabe. (Daily Express)

Edinburgh club Spartans have stated they are ready to fill step in if Rangers are denied entry to the SFL. (Various)

Celtic midfielder Joe Ledley insists Celtic will forget about Rangers if they qualify for the group stages of the Champions League. (Daily Record)

However, former Celtic defender Cha Du-Ri claimed the SPL will be dismal without Old Firm derbies. (Various)

Dunfermline manager Jim Jefferies claims that his club should be re-instated to the SPL as his side have 'sporting integrity' on their side. (Daily Record)

And Jefferies' former assistant at Hearts, Billy Brown, has joined the coaching staff at East End Park on a voluntary basis. (Scotsman)

New Hearts manager John McGlynn has taken former Everton midfielder Anton Peterlin on trial. (Scotsman)

Former Dundee Utd and Aberdeen midfielder Mark Kerr, and ex-Hearts and St Johnstone defender Alan Maybury have joined Hibs for pre-season training. (Various)

New Aberdeen signing Niall McGinn says the Pittodrie club can become the great entertainers of the SPL. (The Sun)

Inverness CT striker Richie Foran has confidence manager Terry Butcher will unearth new stars to replace seven summer departures from the club. (The Sun)

St Johnstone manager Steve Lomas is running the rule over former Hibs midfielder Paddy Cregg and Reading striker Brett Williams. (Daily Express)

Lomas will also take Leyton Orient's French striker Jonathan Tehoue on trial this week. (Daily Mail)

Former Scotland striker John Spencer has been sacked as manager of American side Portland Timbers. (Various)

The Welsh FA has clamped down on Scotland fans who have been trying to buy tickets for the World Cup qualifier between the teams by joining the Welsh supporters club. (Various)