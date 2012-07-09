Crawley Town sign ex-Bolton defender Mark Connolly
Crawley Town have signed Mark Connolly on a free transfer following his release by Bolton Wanderers.
The 21-year-old defender, who had a loan spell at Macclesfield last season, has signed a two-year deal with the League One side.
Reds director of football Steve Coppell said: "He is a talented footballer who is very versatile and is looking to start his career afresh with the club.
"We believe he has a lot to offer and that he will flourish in our squad."