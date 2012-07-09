Aston Villa's Matt Lowton aims to emulate Phil Jagielka

New Aston Villa signing Matt Lowton is aiming to follow fellow ex-Sheffield United defender Phil Jagielka into the England set-up.

Lowton, 23, left the Blades for Villa on Friday for an undisclosed fee.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield: "He's done it all and to have someone who's gone from the same club that I have and gone on to play for England is fantastic.

"I've got to establish myself with Villa first but hopefully I can go on to emulate him."

England's former Blades As well as Jagielka, former Blades full-back Kyle Walker has also recently broken into the England squad but injury ruled him out of Euro 2012.

Jagielka, who joined Everton for £4m in 2007, has gone on to win 12 caps for the Three Lions and was included in the 23-man squad for Euro 2012.

Meanwhile, the full-back admitted to having mixed emotions at leaving his boyhood team.

"I'm pleased to have signed for Aston Villa but sad to have left Sheffield United," he added.

"Last season was fantastic and I enjoyed every minute of it apart from obviously losing the play-off final.

"I love the club and they've done everything for me. The people who've been there down the years have taught me so much."

Lowton scored six goals in 55 appearances for the Blades last season.