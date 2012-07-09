Notts County sign Joss Labadie and Manny Smith.

Notts County have signed ex-Tranmere Rovers midfielder Joss Labadie on a one-year deal and ex-Walsall defender Manny Smith on a two-year contract.

Labadie joined Tranmere in May 2010 after a loan spell but was released at the end of last season.

The 21-year-old, who has the option of an extra year at Meadow Lane, began his career at West Brom and also had loan spells at Shrewsbury and Cheltenham.

Saddlers youth-team product Smith, 23, turned down a new deal at Walsall.