Exeter City sign Craig Woodman after Brentford exit

Media playback is not supported on this device Woodman aims for Exeter promotion

Exeter City have signed left-back Craig Woodman after his contract at Brentford was terminated by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old defender moves back to his native Devon after two years at Griffin Park with Exeter not disclosing the length of his deal.

Woodman replaces Billy Jones, who has not taken up his offer of a new contract at St James Park.

"We needed a left-back as I haven't signed one yet," manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Sport.

"Craig's someone that I've seen play a lot over the past five or six years, he's played against us a number of times and he's a Devon boy which helps as he has roots in this part of the country.

"He fits the bill, he's a good age, he's an experienced player, a very competent player and I think he's going to be a good fit."

Woodman found his opportunities limited at Brentford last season and failed to figure after the start of March.

He began his career at Bristol City where he stayed for seven years and made 112 appearances as well as loan spells at Torquay and Mansfield.

He moved to Wycombe in 2007 and three years later Brentford signed him for an undisclosed fee.

"Things weren't working out at Brentford, I knew the club and knew the manager was interested," Woodman told BBC Sport.

"I played against them two seasons ago about four times with the Johnstone's Paint Trophy area final and liked the way they played.

"I've spent most of my time in League One and Exeter have been there and got a taste of it and hopefully we can get back up there again."