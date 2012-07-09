Charlton Athletic sign Lawrie Wilson and Jordan Cook

Charlton Athletic have completed the signings of Stevenage defender Lawrie Wilson and free agent Jordan Cook.

Right-back Wilson has signed a three-year deal with the Championship club after they paid Stevenage an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old scored six goals in 56 appearances for Boro in 2011-12.

Former Sunderland forward Cook, 22, scored four goals in 14 games during a loan spell at Carlisle last season and has signed a two-year contract.

Addicks boss Chris Powell told the club website: "Jordan's a young player who we feel can play down the middle, behind the main striker and out wide.

"I have got players who are ready to fight and get their way into the team, and that will be the case with Lawrie."