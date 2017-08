Shrewsbury Town sign Preston North End midfielder Paul Parry

Shrewsbury Town have signed midfielder Paul Parry from Preston North End.

Parry, 31, who started his career under Town boss Graham Turner at Hereford, was offered a new deal by North End.

But the Wales international turned it down to return further south and join PNE's newly-promoted League One rivals.

Parry, who had his best days at Cardiff City, becomes Turner's ninth new summer signing as they prepare for promoted Shrewsbury's first season in the third tier of English football since 1997.

Turner has already brought in defender Darren Jones, striker Ryan Doble, keepers Chris Weale and Joe Anyon and four midfielders - Asa Hall, Aaron Wildig, Luke Summerfield and Rob Purdie.