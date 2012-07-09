AFC Telford United sign striker Jake Reid

AFC Telford United have signed striker Jake Reid following his release by Newport County.

Reid, 25, joins young Birmingham midfielder Luke Hubbins and ex-Kidderminster defender Michael Briscoe as one of three summer arrivals.

"Jake's a great signing for us. He's got a lot to offer," AFC Telford assistant manager Mike Davies told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"He's hard working, well-built, pretty mobile and holds the ball up well."

Davies added: "He scored quite a few goals for Newport last season, and he's another good striker to have alongside Chris Sharp and Steve Jones.

"He'll suit the way we want to go about things and we're pleased to have him on board."

Bristol-born Reid, who has also been on the books at Yeovil and Bath City, only joined Newport in January from Salisbury, but hit nine goals in 22 appearances.

And he was top scorer at Weymouth until being released when they encountered financial difficulties in March 2010, after which he signed for Salisbury.