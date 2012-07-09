Hull City sign keeper Eldin Jakupovic

From the section

Hull City have signed Swiss international goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old, who joins from Greek side Aris Salonika, had a trial with the Championship side in March.

Bruce said last week that signing a goalkeeper was his "top priority".

Jakupovic has joined the club on their pre-season Portuguese training camp - as has young Manchester United keeper Ben Amos, who is set to join the Tigers on loan this week.

Meanwhile, long-serving full-back Andy Dawson has agreed a new one-year deal.

Dawson, 33, has made 289 league appearances since joining from Scunthorpe in 2003.