Gary Doherty named as new Wycombe Wanderers captain

Summer signing Gary Doherty has been named as captain by Wycombe Wanderers.

The 32-year-old former Republic of Ireland international defender joined the Chairboys from Charlton Athletic after a 13-match loan spell at Adams Park last season.

"Doc's experienced and well respected by the whole of the dressing room and amongst the fans," manager Gary Waddock told the club's website.

"It's the right choice and it was an obvious decision."

Midfielder Matt Bloomfield, who has made 286 appearances in eight seasons for the club, will be vice-captain.