Grimsby Town sign striker Greg Pearson

Grimsby Town have signed striker Greg Pearson on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old was released by Burton Albion at the end of last season, having helped the Brewers to promotion to the Football League in 2008-09.

He scored 37 goals in 128 league appearances after joining them from Rushden and Diamonds in August 2008.

Pearson scored three goals in nine appearances during a loan spell with Crewe last season and also spent time with Aldershot.