Blackpool sign ex-Crystal Palace defender Jake Caprice

Blackpool have made full-back Jake Caprice their first summer signing.

The 18-year-old, who was released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season, has signed a one-year deal with the Championship play-off finalists.

Caprice, who did not play a first-team game for Palace, has joined up with his new team-mates for pre-season training.

"There are plenty of good, young players here so I think it's the perfect place for me to learn my craft," he told the club website.