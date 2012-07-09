Scunthorpe United sign Mike Grella & Christian Ribeiro

Scunthorpe United have signed forward Mike Grella and defender Christian Ribeiro on two-year contracts.

Grella, 25, finished last season on a short-term deal at Bury, having started the campaign at Brentford.

Ribeiro, 22, had a loan spell at Glanford Park in 2011-12, playing 10 times, and joins permanently after being released by Bristol City.

He told BBC Radio Humberside: "I really enjoyed my time here before and I'm excited to get going again."

Iron boss Alan Knill revealed that he had worked hard to secure the services of American Grella.

"He's someone that I like a lot and I tried to bring him to Bury when I was manager there but, understandably, he didn't want to drop in to League Two," he said.

"I went to meet him in America and I think that helped. He liked the way I want to play and the way I sold the club to him.

"He believes he's a Championship player and we hope that we can help him get back there, ideally with us."