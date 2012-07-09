Roberto Mancini signs five-year Manchester City deal

Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champions.

Mancini replaced Mark Hughes as City boss in December 2009, guiding them to the FA Cup in 2011.

A year later, City secured their first league title since 1968.

Mancini in management 2000: Retires from playing and becomes Sven-Goran Eriksson's assistant at Lazio

Retires from playing and becomes Sven-Goran Eriksson's assistant at Lazio 2001: Takes over at Fiorentina, leading them to Coppa Italia success

Takes over at Fiorentina, leading them to Coppa Italia success January 2002: Resigns as Fiorentina boss with the club second-bottom of Serie A

Resigns as Fiorentina boss with the club second-bottom of Serie A May 2002: Becomes Lazio boss

Becomes Lazio boss 2004: Lazio win Coppa Italia

Lazio win Coppa Italia July 2004: Takes over at Inter Milan

Takes over at Inter Milan 2005: Inter win Coppa Italia and Italian Supercup

Inter win Coppa Italia and Italian Supercup 2006: Inter are awarded Serie A title when Juventus and AC Milan are punished in match-fixing scandal

Inter are awarded Serie A title when Juventus and AC Milan are punished in match-fixing scandal 2007: Inter successfully defend Scudetto

Inter successfully defend Scudetto 2008: Inter win third consecutive title but lose Coppa Italia final and Mancini is sacked

Inter win third consecutive title but lose Coppa Italia final and Mancini is sacked December 2009: Mancini replaces Mark Hughes at Manchester City

Mancini replaces Mark Hughes at Manchester City 2011: City win FA Cup - their first silverware for 35 years

City win FA Cup - their first silverware for 35 years 2012: City win their first top-flight title for 44 years by pipping rivals Manchester United on goal difference

"Manchester City is a fantastic football club," Mancini told the club's website. "I am very much looking forward to the challenges and excitement ahead."

"I am delighted to be able to give all of my efforts to Manchester City for a further five years. The opportunity which exists to build on our recent success is enormous," he added.

Mancini brought the Premier League crown to the Etihad Stadium on a dramatic final day of the season when Sergio Aguero's injury-time strike snatched a 3-2 win over QPR and secured the championship on goal difference over rivals Manchester United.

City begin their defence of the title at home to Southampton on 19 August, but Mancini also has a second Champions League campaign to prepare for.

Their first appearance in the competition ended when they failed to progress from a group that contained eventual finalists Bayern Munich.

"This new agreement allows Roberto to focus on the challenge of guiding a team which is capable not only of defending the Premier League title, but one which can compete for European honours," said City's interim chief executive John MacBeath.

Reports had linked 47-year-old Mancini with the post of Russia manager, vacant since the departure of Dick Advocaat after Euro 2012.

City's title win added to Mancini's success in his previous managerial post at Inter Milan, where he won Serie A in three consecutive seasons.

Former City defender Danny Mills believes Mancini would have left the club this summer if he had not delivered the title last season.

"It's a massive cliche but in football goals do change games and they also change managerial careers," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"If that Sergio Aguero goal after three minutes of stoppage time hadn't gone in then Mancini could have been on his way out and looking for another job.

"He will be in demand and the owners want stability. They've got a training ground under development and they want it to be a super academy and Mancini is seen as a massive part of that."