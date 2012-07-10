Michael Laudrup adds fitness coach to backroom team

Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup has recruited another former colleague as he continues to build his backroom team at the Liberty Stadium.

Having already appointed Erik Larsen as his assistant, Laudrup has added Oscar Garcia as a fitness and conditioning coach.

All three worked together at Getafe and Spartak Moscow.

"I'm very proud to be here in Wales and the Premier League will be great experience for me," said Garcia, 38.

"I have a lot of connection with Michael in that we believe in the same philosophy. I try and connect the football with the physical preparation, doing everything with the ball.

"It's important to feel good in your work and with the people around you.''

As well as appointing Larsen has his assistant, Laudrup has promoted Alan Curtis to his coaching team from his reserve team and youth academy duties.