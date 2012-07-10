Darren Purse is named new Plymouth Argyle captain

Plymouth Argyle have named Darren Purse as their captain for the upcoming League Two campaign.

The 35-year-old centre-back replaces Simon Walton who left Home Park for Hartlepool last week.

"I had a couple of players I could have picked after Walts left but Darren fits the bill for me," said Argyle manager Carl Fletcher.

"I wanted a centre-half as captain and his experience and knowledge of football speaks for itself."

Purse initially joined Argyle on loan last November from Millwall and making 24 appearances and scoring two goals.

Experienced Purse has played more than 600 games in his career with nine different clubs.