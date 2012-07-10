Adam Chapman signs new Oxford United contract

Oxford United midfielder Adam Chapman has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

The 22-year-old former Sheffield United youngster has made 76 appearances since joining in January 2009. His new deal will keep him with the U's until 2014.

"I'm delighted to have signed," Chapman told the club's official website.

"The club, the chairman and the manager have been great ever since I've joined and I always wanted to stay here. It's an important year for me now."