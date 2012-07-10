Reading sign Nicky Shorey on a free transfer

Reading have confirmed the free signing of former West Bromwich Albion left-back Nicky Shorey on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old previously helped the Royals gain Premier League promotion in 2006, playing 267 games for the Berkshire side.

But he left for Aston Villa in 2008 following Reading's relegation.

Shorey, who began his career at Leyton Orient, had loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Fulham before joining West Brom for £1.3m in July 2010.

He becomes the newly-promoted Premier League side's fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Garath McCleary, Pavel Pogrebnyak, Danny Guthrie and Pierce Sweeney.

Reading begin their season with the visit of Stoke on Saturday, 18 August and chairman Sir John Madejski welcomed Shorey back to the club.

"I would like to welcome Nicky back to Reading Football Club," Sir John told the club's official website.

"He was an outstanding player here once before and we are looking forward to him triumphing even more this time around.

"I know the manager was very keen to have Nicky back, that makes a huge difference and so good luck to him once again."