Alan Smith joins MK Dons following Newcastle United exit

Former England international Alan Smith has joined MK Dons on a two-year deal following his release by Newcastle.

The midfielder, formerly of Leeds and Manchester United, played 18 games for the Dons during a loan spell last term.

And the 31-year-old was manager Karl Robinson's top summer target.

"There were quite a few other clubs in higher divisions that were interested in me but I think in this stage of my career, I've come to the perfect place," Smith told the club's website.

"When I came here last year I felt part of what the club were trying to achieve. I made it clear I wanted to stay.

Alan Smith's clubs 1998-2004 Leeds

2004-2007 Man Utd

2007-2012 Newcastle

2012- MK Dons

"What I hope for now is two years where I can commit to MK Dons, give everything that I've got and do everything in my power to help us win promotion to the Championship."

Smith, who was a member of the Leeds team that reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2001 and won 19 international caps, signed his contract after taking part in training on Tuesday alongside fellow new boy Jon Otsemobor.

And boss Robinson backed him to become a "great asset" for the club.

"The signing gives us great versatility whether it is in midfield or up front, and he is a tremendous character in the dressing room. It's a big signing for us," he commented.

Meanwhile, Dons winger Jay O'Shea and defender Tom Flanagan have agreed new two-year contracts.

Smith's loan salary During Smith's loan spell at MK Dons, it was reported that the club were paying £2,500 of his £60,000-a-week wages, with Newcastle funding the rest

Dublin-born O'Shea, 23, made 35 appearances last season despite injury problems after being signed as a free agent 12 months ago.

Flanagan, 20, had a spell on loan at Kettering last season but returned to play 25 games for the Dons.

Robinson told the club's website: "I was very pleased with their development last season.

"Jay's an exciting player who can change a game in an instant with his trickery and pace while Tom just keeps getting better and better with every game."