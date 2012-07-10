Stewart Yetton and three others sign new Truro City deals

Four players, including record goal-scorer Stewart Yetton, have signed new deals at Truro City.

Former Plymouth Argyle striker Yetton, fellow forward Les Afful and Cody Cooke have all re-signed for the club.

City have also brought in former Salisbury City central midfielder Ben Adelsbury for the forthcoming Blue Square Bet South season.

Captain Jake Ash, goalkeeper Tim Sandercombe and centre-back Aaron Pugh are considering new deals.

"I'm really pleased to now start getting those contracts out and boys putting pen to paper for the start of the season," manager Lee Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.

And Hodges says he expects many of those offered deals will choose to stay at Treyew Road.

"The boys have all committed," he added. "It's going to be tough and the finances aren't going to be there like they have been in the past.

"Yet the boys still want to commit to the club and I think they want to do it for each other."

Hodges paid particular tribute to Yetton, who has been at the club since 2005.

He has seen Truro rise from local league football all the way to two divisions off the Football League and was part of the side that won the FA Vase at Wembley in 2007.

"He's matured, he's grown up and I think he's changing the way he plays," continued Hodges.

"He was an out-and-out striker, but I see him playing in midfield as well as up front.

"He's a leader, a character, he frustrates everyone off the pitch at times and winds people up, but he's so great to have in the dressing room.

"In pre-season he's one of the fittest players at the club where when I first joined he was carrying a bit and was struggling.

"He's looking super fit and that's why he performed so consistently last season."

City are still under a transfer embargo following their off-field financial problems, but Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall: "I think we are very close to coming out of that."