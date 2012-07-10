Sheffield Wednesday sign midfielder Diogo Amado
Sheffield Wednesday have signed Portuguese midfielder Diogo Amado on a two-year deal.
The 22-year-old joins the Championship club on a free transfer after leaving Uniao Leiria.
He told the club website: "I am incredibly excited about this move. I know Sheffield Wednesday from Portugal and they are a big, big club."
Owls boss Dave Jones said last week that the club were hopeful of signing fellow Portuguese Paulo Ragula.
Meanwhile, winger Jermaine Johnson has signed a new one-year deal with the Championship club.
The 32-year-old scored four goals in 28 appearances last season as the Owls secured a return to the second tier after a two-year absence.