Wigan's Conor Sammon chased by Derby County

Derby County manager Nigel Clough is making a fresh attempt to bring Wigan Athletic striker Conor Sammon to Pride Park, reports BBC Radio Derby.

The Rams were chasing Sammon before he joined the Latics from Kilmarnock in February 2011 and hope to sign the 25-year-old on a season-long loan deal.

Republic of Ireland U21 international Sammon only started 10 games for Wigan in the Premier League last season.

But he made a further 24 appearances as a substitute.