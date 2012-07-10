David Lucas becomes Birmingham City's latest signing

Birmingham City have signed vastly experienced goalkeeper David Lucas on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old, who has played for Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Leeds and Swindon, spent last season in a player-coach role at Rochdale.

Lucas will become Blues' third-choice keeper behind England squad deputy Jack Butland and Irishman Colin Doyle.

New boss Lee Clark has already hinted strongly that Butland will start the season as his first choice.

And Doyle signed a new one-year deal with the Championship club last week.

After having the club's six-month long transfer embargo lifted, new Blues boss Clark made his first signing on Monday when he brought in striker Peter Lovenkrands following his release by Newcastle United.