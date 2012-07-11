Steve Howard re-joins Hartlepool United as free agent

From the section

Former Leicester City striker Steve Howard has re-joined Hartlepool United on an undisclosed deal 13 years after leaving Victoria Park.

Howard, who made 23 appearances for the Foxes last season, left Pools for Northampton in February 1999 after scoring 31 goals in 164 games.

The 36-year-old then enjoyed a fruitful spell at Luton, where he netted 96 league goals in 212 matches.

Moves to Derby and Leicester followed before his release this summer.