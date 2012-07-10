Hibernian sign up goalkeeper Ben Williams
Hibernian have signed former Crewe and Colchester goalkeeper Ben Williams on a two-year deal.
The 29-year-old came through the youth ranks at Manchester United and had loan spells at Coventry and Chesterfield before joining Crewe in 2004.
"I'm about to enter my peak years as a goalkeeper," Williams told the Hibernian website.
"This was probably the biggest decision of my career so far, I believe it's the right choice."
Williams spent four seasons with Crewe and the same length of time at Colchester, with a year at Carlise United in between.
He rejected the offer of a new contract at League One Colchester, where he made 125 starts.
"Ben is a top class goalkeeper with vast experience," enthused Hibs manager Pat Fenlon.
"He has an excellent pedigree and knowledge of the game. He is another strong-minded character, who along with [captain] James McPake and the other senior players will lead our new-look team into next season."
Williams is Fenlon's fourth summer signing following the additions of McPake, Tim Clancy and Paul Cairney.