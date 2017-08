Gianfranco Zola insists there is "total understanding" between himself and the new owners of Watford after being confirmed as the Championship club's new manager.

The Italian signed a two-year deal to replace Sean Dyche, who was sacked by new owners the Pozzo family.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Zola also says he is "excited by the challenge" and will want the Hornets to play a more attractive brand of football.