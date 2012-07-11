Macclesfield sign Harry Agombar, Andre Costa and Junior Yiadom

Macclesfield have taken their tally of summer signings to 12 with the arrival of three new midfield players.

Highly-rated teenager Harry Agombar has joined from Grays Athletic, following spells training with Partizan Belgrade and West Ham United.

Andre Costa has signed from Dulwich Hamlet, while St Neots Town's Junior Yiadom has also moved to the Moss Rose.

Steve King's side start their first season back in non-league football at Hereford on Friday, 10 August.

Agombar told the club website: "I was approached by someone representing Avram Grant, who was managing Partizan.

"Avram liked me, but there are rules on the number of foreign players and they tend to like bigger names.

"West Ham wanted to look at me for a bit longer but there was an offer on the table from Macclesfield.

"I wanted to get myself settled and I felt it would be better coming somewhere where I've got a better chance of getting games and playing experience."