Boss Jeffrey hails keeper Glendinning

Linfield are through to the second qualifying round of the Champions League after beating B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands in a penalty shoot-out.

The first leg in Belfast had ended 0-0 and there were still no goals after extra-time in the return.

Blues manager David Jeffrey praised the performance of young goalkeeper Ross Glendinning who touched the first spot-kick on to the crossbar and then clinched the victory by saving Torshavn's final attempt.

