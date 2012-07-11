Chris McPhee leaves Torquay United by mutual consent

Torquay midfielder Chris McPhee has the left the club by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old, who was midway through a two-year deal at Plainmoor, had been put on the transfer list by manager Martin Ling in May.

Earlier this week Ling revealed that from non-league clubs.

McPhee found it difficult to break into the Gulls side last season, making just eight starts and 21 substitute appearances.

"We have reached an agreement for Chris to leave the club with immediate effect and pursue his career elsewhere," said Ling.

"Chris is very much interested in combining a coaching role with his playing duties and sees his best opportunity with a club outside the Football League.

"I would like to personally thank Chris for his professional attitude and committed approach throughout last season, and wish him the very best for the future."

McPhee was in his second spell at Plainmoor after previously playing for Torquay in the 2006-07 season. He scored the winner for Ebbsfleet when they beat Torquay in the 2008 FA Trophy final at Wembley.