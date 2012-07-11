Guernsey FC to face Nuneaton Town in pre-season friendly

Guernsey FC have secured their third pre-season friendly with a match against newly-promoted Blue Square Bet Premier side Nuneaton Town.

The match will take place on Saturday, 21 July at Footes Lane.

The Green Lions' pre-season schedule has been chaotic, with both Farnborough Town and Leatherhead cancelling games.

Guernsey will play Exeter City on Friday, 13 July and take on Poole Town on Sunday, 15 July in their other pre-season game.

"A huge amount of effort has gone in to organising our pre-season campaign, to enable Tony, Fal and the rest of our back room team to offer our players some great challenges ahead of what will undoubtedly be a long and hard forthcoming season,' said Guernsey chairman Steve Dewsnip.

"I would like to pay tribute to Mark Le Tissier and Steve Sharman, who have each worked tenaciously to overcome a couple of setbacks and to now deliver these excellent fixtures against opposition which once again demonstrates the ambition and pulling power of our young club."

Nuneaton won promotion to the Blue Square Bet Premier after in May.