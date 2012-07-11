Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Liverpool are planning a £7m bid for Celtic midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung.

Full story: Sun

Another South Korean, Kim Bo-Kyung, could become a target for Celtic with manager Neil Lennon monitoring the Osaka winger.

Full story: Daily Record

Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor could back out of a move to Besiktas, with the former Rangers man surprised at reports in Turkey that he has already signed a three-year deal.

Full story: Daily Record

Another player who rejected a transfer from the old Rangers to the Ibrox newco, Rhys McCabe, will discuss a possible move to Everton.

Full story: Sun

Scottish Football League chief executive David Longmuir will deliver proposals for changes to Scotland's league structure to member clubs by Wednesday night ahead of Friday's vote on where the Rangers newco should play.

Full story: Daily Record

The Scottish Premier League will offer to expand the top flight to 16 clubs within three years if Rangers are placed in Division One for season 2012-13.

Full story: Daily Mail

The Scottish game could lose £80m in television revenue if Rangers are consigned to Division Three.

Full story: Sun

Rangers chief executive Charles Green will accept a year-long transfer embargo as punishment for the disrepute charges the old Ibrox club faced earlier this year - so long as the ban begins on 1 August and players can still be signed throughout the rest of July.

Full story: Daily Express