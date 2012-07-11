Wednesday's Scottish gossip
-
- From the section Football
FOOTBALL GOSSIP
Liverpool are planning a £7m bid for Celtic midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung.
Another South Korean, Kim Bo-Kyung, could become a target for Celtic with manager Neil Lennon monitoring the Osaka winger.
Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor could back out of a move to Besiktas, with the former Rangers man surprised at reports in Turkey that he has already signed a three-year deal.
Another player who rejected a transfer from the old Rangers to the Ibrox newco, Rhys McCabe, will discuss a possible move to Everton.
Scottish Football League chief executive David Longmuir will deliver proposals for changes to Scotland's league structure to member clubs by Wednesday night ahead of Friday's vote on where the Rangers newco should play.
The Scottish Premier League will offer to expand the top flight to 16 clubs within three years if Rangers are placed in Division One for season 2012-13.
The Scottish game could lose £80m in television revenue if Rangers are consigned to Division Three.
Rangers chief executive Charles Green will accept a year-long transfer embargo as punishment for the disrepute charges the old Ibrox club faced earlier this year - so long as the ban begins on 1 August and players can still be signed throughout the rest of July.