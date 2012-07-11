Alexander Buttner agent confident on Southampton deal

Alexander Buttner's agent is confident a deal for the player will be sealed between Southampton and Vitesse Arnhem.

Southampton's proposed move for defender Buttner hit a snag after a third party claimed he was owed a percentage of the transfer fee.

But agent Aleksandar Bursac says the third party issue has been resolved and they are waiting to hear from Saints.

"My gut feeling is he is still going to move to Southampton," Bursac told BBC Radio Solent.

Bursac admitted he had also tried to slightly change the terms of the agreement so that Saints paid fewer instalments, but insisted that was not the sticking point.

"Based on what has happened on Sunday and Monday there is now no longer an issue," added Alexander.

And Vitesse's technical director Ted Van Loowen said it was now up to Saints to decide whether they still wanted the 23-year-old.

"It's up to Southampton and the player. We've agreed a deal with them, we have no reason to be involved any longer," he told BBC Radio Solent.