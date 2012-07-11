McFall thrilled by Portadown Euro win

Portadown manager Ronnie McFall lauds his side after their Europa League First Qualifying Round win over Macedonian club FK Shkendija.

Ross Redman's speculative 50-yard free-kick deceived FK Shkendija keeper Hadis Velii in the 80th minute as the Ports came from behind to win 2-1 at Shamrock Park after the goalless draw in last week's first leg.

Portadown will face Croatian club Slaven Belupo Koprivnica in the second qualifying round.

Top videos

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Top Stories