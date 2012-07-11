McFall thrilled by Portadown Euro win

Portadown manager Ronnie McFall lauds his side after their Europa League First Qualifying Round win over Macedonian club FK Shkendija.

Ross Redman's speculative 50-yard free-kick deceived FK Shkendija keeper Hadis Velii in the 80th minute as the Ports came from behind to win 2-1 at Shamrock Park after the goalless draw in last week's first leg.

Portadown will face Croatian club Slaven Belupo Koprivnica in the second qualifying round.