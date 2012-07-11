Rotherham United boss Steve Evans surprised by favourites tag

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has said he is surprised his side have been installed as the favourites to win League Two.

The Millers have brought in nine new signings going into their first season at the New York Stadium.

"I don't know why we're the favourites when you look at the spending power of Bradford and Fleetwood," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's something we're going to have to live with and deliver to."

He added: "There's a lot of good teams who have signed some excellent players in this division this summer."

Evans, who led Crawley to promotion from Blue Square Bet Premier before leaving them on the verge of going up from League Two last season, believes the new squad he has assembled with the Millers compares favourably to his former charges.

However, he was also keen to point out that his new team are yet to prove anything.

"We're better but we're better on paper," he continued

"The one thing you can't take away from those Crawley players is that they delivered. We still don't know if the Rotherham players can do that. Time will tell."

Rotherham start their season away at Hull on Saturday, 11 August in the League Cup before kicking off their league campaign at home to Burton the following week.