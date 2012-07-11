Billy Bingham signs three-year Dagenham & Redbridge deal

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Billy Bingham has signed a new three-year contract with the League Two club.

The 21-year-old has been at the club since 2009 but only established himself in the first team last season, making 30 appearances.

Bingham's 30-yard strike in a 1-1 draw with Crawley in April was voted the club's goal of the season.

"He's been here for a few years now and I think people are seeing him mature," boss John Still told the club website.

"I was hoping that last year would be a big year for Billy but he suffered with a fair few injuries.

"However, he's come back to pre-season fully fit and he's looking fantastic, so we're hoping Billy can really push on."