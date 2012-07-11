Port Vale keeper Chris Neal did not expect move
-
- From the section Football
New Port Vale keeper Chris Neal admits he did not expect to move across the Midlands from Shrewsbury this summer.
But, after failing to agree a new deal at the Meadow, Neal is now intent on proving just as big a hit with Vale.
"It didn't work out over the summer as I expected. I thought things would be sorted," Neal told BBC Radio Stoke.
"But, in football, sometimes you have to move on. And I've joined a big club looking to go places. With the new owners coming in, that's not an issue."
After being under a transfer embargo since going into administration in March, Vale's takeover by Keith Ryder has allowed manager Micky Adams to make six signings.
Vale have lost several key personnel - notably skipper Marc Richards, and midfielder Anthony Griffith - over the summer.
But, like fellow new arrival David Artell, who was part of Crewe's League Two play-off winning team, Neal was also a promotion winner with Shrewsbury, who went up automatically to League One after finishing second.
Vale's chances were effectively ended last season once they had suffered their 10-point deduction following administration.
And Neal is convinced that Vale's remoulded line-up will be good enough to challenge for promotion again.
"Both Dave Artell and myself got promoted last year. And I like to think that we can add a bit of experience and know-how," said Neal.
"The manager sold the club to me. I've seen the quality he's bringing in and I want to be part of a successful side again.
"I've met the chairman and he's stated his intentions to take this club back to where it should be.
"This is a club with ambition that doesn't want to stand still."