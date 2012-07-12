Oxford United impress Jake Forster-Caskey

New Oxford United loan signing Jake Forster-Caskey has revealed he turned down the chance to move to a League One club to sign for the U's instead.

Forster-Caskey, 18, arrives from Brighton on loan until January and says League Two Oxford's ambition convinced him to snub interest from elsewhere.

"I had interest from a League One club," Forster-Caskey told BBC Oxford.

"But I want to play at a club who are going to be a threat in the league and push on and I think Oxford will be."

Forster-Caskey became the youngest player to appear for Brighton when he came on against Yeovil on the last day of the 2009-10 season.

Southend-born Forster-Caskey has represented the England Under-16, U17 and U18 national sides and made six appearance for Brighton last season.

And the midfielder says he is relishing the chance to continue his football development at Oxford and has promised to entertain the U's faithful.

"I'm really excited, it's a great club for me to develop at and I know the way they play," he added.

"I'm not the sort of player who likes to kick it long. I want a team who can play attractive football and I think Oxford do that.

"I had a good breakthrough season last year, I had a few starts and once you get a taste of first-team football, you want more. Hopefully I can develop here.

"I just want to do well here and take it from there. Every player wants to play games and I am no different.

"I'm an attacking midfielder who likes to pass the ball and hopefully I can get some goals for Oxford also.

"Hopefully we can be at the top of the league for most of the season."