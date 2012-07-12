Europa League qualifying round: Crusaders suffer Rosenborg defeat

Crusaders were knocked out of the Europa League after a 1-0 defeat to Rosenborg in the second leg of the first-round qualifier.

Stephen Baxter's side trailed 3-0 from the first leg at Seaview and their Norwegian opponents again dominated affairs in Trondheim.

Crues keeper Sean O'Neill denied the hosts on 57 minutes when he saved a penalty from Daniel Holm.

Rosenborg finally found the net through Peter Ankersen's effort on 81 minutes.