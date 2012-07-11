New Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas says he can "bring titles to the club", but admits Luka Modric has the "willingness" to move on.

The former Porto boss signed a three-year contract earlier this month to succeed Harry Redknapp, who was sacked in June.

Speaking to the media for the first time since taking the job at White Hart Lane, Villas-Boas also says he is not trying "to restore his reputation" at Spurs after getting sacked nine months into his spell at Chelsea.