Thursday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Queens Park Rangers believe they have won the race to sign Celtic midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng, with reports from Seoul claiming that a fee of £7m has been agreed between the clubs but with personal terms still to be agreed.

Scotland international Allan McGregor is holding off signing for Besiktas as he retains hopes of winning a move to the English top-flight while leaving Rangers, but his hopes could be dashed because of fears the 6ft goalkeeper is not tall enough.

Scottish Football League clubs could refuse to vote at Friday's meeting to decide the future of the new Rangers as they are unhappy at the wording of reorganisation proposals from their own board, the Scottish Football Association and the Scottish Premier League.

The new Rangers' hopes of being voted into Division One are balanced on a knife edge, with half the Scottish Football League clubs due to attend Friday's vote minded to send the Ibrox club to Division Three.

Former First Minister Henry McLeish, who produced a report for the Scottish Football Association proposing reorganisation of the game, says Scottish football cannot afford to send the new Rangers to Division Three and has pleaded for lower league clubs to vote the new Ibrox side into Division One.

Albion Rovers will demand compensation should derby rivals Airdrie United be promoted to Division One because the new Rangers are voted into Division Three.

Charles Green's Sevco consortium paid only £1.5m for Rangers, including Ibrox Stadium and its nearby car park and the Murray Park training ground, plus £2.7m for the contracts of players.

Charles Green's newco is unlikely to receive any of the £900,000 due to Rangers for finishing second in the Scottish Premier League, which will use the money to pay members clubs who are owed money by the old club going into liquidation.

Hearts will be the biggest beneficiaries of the Scottish Premier League's decision to withhold prize money due to the old Rangers, who owe the Tynecastle club £800,000 for the transfer of Scotland defender Lee Wallace.

American trialist midfielder Anton Peterlin, who has left Walsall, will be given the chance to impress Hearts manager John McGlynn in a friendly against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Out-of-contract midfielder Dean Shiels is back training with Kilmarnock but is keeping his options open about his future.

Striker Leigh Griffiths' hopes of making a success of his Wolves career after his loan at Hibernian appear to be over after he revealed on Twitter that new manager Stale Solbakken had told him he has no future at Molineux.

Defender Andy Dowie has signed a new contract with relegated Dunfermline Athletic.

Kris Boyd refused to speak at a Portland Timbers media conference until the removal of a sportswriter who had suggested on Twitter that the striker was the responsible for fellow Scot and ex-Rangers forward John Spencer losing his job as head coach.

OTHER GOSSIP

Turnberry will play host to 19 Major winners at the Senior Open in two weeks' time.

Scotland's action-starved cricketers, who have not completed a game since 4 June, are finally set to end their enforced mid-summer break when they face Canada in a one-day international today in Ayr.

