Brighton midfielder Yaser Kasim joins Luton Town on loan

Luton Town have signed midfielder Yaser Kasim from Championship side Brighton in a six-month loan deal.

The 21-year-old Iraqi is product of Tottenham's youth system but has been with the Seagulls since August 2010.

"Yaser can do a variety of jobs," Hatters boss Paul Buckle told the club's website.

"He can be a box-to-box man and also play in a defensive midfield role. It's great we have been able to capture someone of his calibre for six months."

Buckle continued: "I have no doubt that he will prosper with us."

Kasim is Luton's seventh signing since their defeat by York City in the Blue Square Bet Premier play-off final.

He joins Lathaniel Rowe-Turner, Scott Rendell, Danny Spiller, Garry Richards, Ronnie Henry and Jon Shaw at Kenilworth Road.