Wolves boss Stale Solbakken to take time over captaincy issue

New Wolves manager Stale Solbakken will not rush into a decision over the issue of who will wear the captain's armband at Molineux this season.

Centre-back Roger Johnson took over as Wolves captain from Karl Henry last summer, but ended the season out of the team as they were relegated.

No matter what happens I can promise it won't be as controversial as last year when I took it from Lukas Podolski Stale Solbakken on the art of captaincy appointment

Solbakken told the club website: "I want to wait a bit to see which direction we're going.

"It's important to be together with the group for a while before deciding."

Last season, Solbakken stripped Germany international Lukas Podolski of the captaincy at FC Cologne.

"No matter what happens I can promise it won't be as controversial as last year when I took it from Podolski," he said.

"The whole of Germany was after me for a few weeks after that.

"I think I had 70 journalists in my first press conference afterwards and, at that moment, I only knew 25 German words."

Johnson remained captain under McCarthy, but made just two appearances once Terry Connor had taken over, after being dropped for being "unfit to train properly".

He was eventually replaced, first by Stephen Ward and then Henry, as Wolves dropped out of the Premier League.

Johnson had an angry exchange with Wolves's travelling fans on the final day of the season at Wigan and the club are open to offers for the centre-back.

Stale Solbakken - the statistics Born: 27 February 1968

27 February 1968 Playing honours: 58 international caps for Norway; Danish league title 2001

58 international caps for Norway; Danish league title 2001 Managerial honours: Danish league title 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011; Scandinavian Royal League winners 2006

While Solbakken weighs up the squad he inherited, and awaits any potential moves from higher up for his prize assets - Steven Fletcher, Matt Jarvis and Michael Kightly - he does have positive news on the injury front.

Wales international keeper Wayne Hennessey is on course to return on schedule in the autumn following the cruciate ligament injury he suffered in April.

"He's back in November I think," said Solbakken. "But he is out there training, doing some running."

Midfielder Jamie O'Hara is set to return to full training after a summer of treatment on a niggling groin injury. And another long-term absentee, centre-half Steven Mouyokolo, is making progress.

"Steven still has some weeks to go before he can compete for a place," added Solbakken.

"But Jamie shouldn't be too long. I'll be very surprised if he doesn't train fully with us on tour in Ireland next week."