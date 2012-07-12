Dunfermline defender Paddy Boyle joins Gateshead on loan

Gateshead have signed defender Paddy Boyle on loan from Scottish club Dunfermline Athletic on a six-month loan deal.

Boyle, 25, was part of the Pars side relegated from the Scottish Premier League last term and could stay longer on Tyneside if successful.

Manager Ian Bogie said: "Patrick is a player who comes highly recommended.

"The initial agreement is for a six-month loan spell but if he impresses we will look to make the deal permanent."

Bogie added: "As well as playing in the top flight of Scottish football, he had an outstanding period at Partick Thistle before joining Dunfermline."

Prior to moving into the Scottish leagues, the Glasgow-born left-back began his career at Everton but left without making a senior appearance.

He then spent time at Dumbarton, Firhill and then Dunfermline, earning Scotland Under-19 honours along the way.

Dunfermline could be reprieved from relegation to the Scottish First Division, depending on who the SPL decides will replace the now defunct Rangers as 'Club 12'.