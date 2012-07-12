Miles Addison joins AFC Bournemouth from Derby County

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Derby County defender Miles Addison on a three-year deal for a nominal fee.

Addison returns having played 14 times while on loan at Dean Court last term.

Derby County boss Nigel Clough said Addison was surplus to requirements and Bournemouth beat off interest from Championship clubs for the 23-year-old.

"The expectation in the town is massive. Everyone is expecting a big season and I just want to be a part of it," Addison told BBC Radio Solent.

Addison himself says the appointment of Paul Groves as boss in May, helped swing his decision Bournemouth's way.

I'd rather drop down a division to a club that is going to try and win the title Miles Addison

The versatile player, who started his career at Derby County and made his debut for the Rams in April 2006, also says the ambition of the club is something that helped convince him to sign.

"Paul Groves is very professional in the way he goes about his business and that's one thing I've taken to massively," said Addison.

"The club have signed Lewis Grabban for a reported six-figure fee.

"We've signed a striker from the Dutch Premier Division also, and he's not come here for no reason. In January the club heavily invested as well."

Addison believes the Cherries can win promotion next season and disputed suggestions dropping down a division was a backwards step in his career.

"People may say it's a gamble but I don't want to just survive in the Championship," he said.

"I'd rather drop down a division to a club that is going to try and win the title."

Addison also revealed the Groves has signed him primarily as a centre-half, but says he is happy to revert back to his more natural position of holding midfielder when called upon.

"Centre half is where I played last season and Paul wants me to fill that position again," he said. I've played in midfield though for most of my career they know I can do that also."