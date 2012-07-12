Jeremie and Wheway Cup draws are revealed

There could be a repeat of the Upton in the quarter-finals of the Jeremie Cup after the draws for the inter-island tournaments were announced.

Jersey Scottish have a bye into the last eight where they could face Guernsey champions North if they can beat Jersey Wanderers.

North crushed Scottish 4-0 in the annual match between the champions of Jersey and Guernsey in April.

Holders Belgrave Wanderers face St Martin's in an all-Guernsey tie.

In the JFA-run Wheway Cup Championship champions St Brelade travel to last season's runners-up Grouville while fellow new boys St Lawrence will host either North or their Guernsey rivals Sylvans.

Cup holders St Paul's have a bye into the last eight where they will take on St Peter.

Wheway Cup

1st Round:

Grouville v St Brelade

Sylvans v Northerners

St. Martin's v St Ouen

Jersey Scottish v Rozel Rovers

Quarter-Finals

St Lawrence v Sylvans or Northerners

St Martin's or St Ouen v Jersey Wanderers

St Peter v St Paul's

Jersey Scottish or Rozel Rovers v Grouville or St Brelade

Jeremie Cup

1st Round

Vale Recreation v Grouville

Sylvans v Centrals

St Peter v St Paul's

Northerners v Jersey Wanderers

Belgrave Wanderers v St Martin's

Quarter-Finals

Sylvans or Centrals v Rovers

Belgrave Wanderers or St Martin's v Vale Recreation or Grouville

Northerners or Jersey Wanderers v Jersey Scottish

Rangers v St Peter v St Paul's